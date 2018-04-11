Trump seethes over FBI raid, ponders firing those he blames

A joint military operation, possibly with France rather than the U.S. in the lead, could send a message of international unity about enforcing the prohibitions on chemical weapons.Full Story >
Sessions' trip comes as construction begins on 20 miles of steel fencing that officials say is a part of Trump's promised wall and thousands of National Guard troops deploy to the border.Full Story >
After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will wrap up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee.Full Story >
The legislation, which combines two bipartisan bills introduced last summer, signals escalating concerns in Congress as Trump has fumed about a Monday FBI raid of the office of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen.Full Story >
As the second-in-line authority to the Russia investigation, Noel Francisco would likely be called upon to fire Robert Mueller if President Trump makes such a decision.Full Story >
President Trump is still outraged over FBI raids on his personal lawyer and may now have had enough with some of his top law enforcement officials.Full Story >
If President Donald Trump wants to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, he has to find someone to do it for him.Full Story >
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."Full Story >
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policiesFull Story >
President Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling as 'an attack on our country'Full Story >
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansFull Story >
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansFull Story >
As President Donald Trump considered U.S. options in Syria, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday took aim at Russia for what he suggested was its failure to ensure the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons arsenalFull Story >
Tina Fey had no idea "Mean Girls" would be timelier today than it was 14 years agoFull Story >
A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.Full Story >
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' dataFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy DanielsFull Story >
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsFull Story >
