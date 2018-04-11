Cincinnati schools OK land swap with pro soccer team

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati Public Schools have agreed to a land swap with the city's professional soccer team so the team can build a new $200 million stadium on the site where a high school stadium now sits.
The school board approved the swap Tuesday. As part of the deal, FC Cincinnati agreed to build Taft High School a new $10 million stadium near the school's current stadium in the city's west end.
The deal is contingent on the minor league team getting an invitation to join Major League Soccer.
The school board initially rejected the offer because the team was seeking to make reduced property tax payments on the new stadium. The team later agreed to pay about $25 million over the life of the stadium.
