Girl, 8, calls 911 to save herself, brother kidnapped in carjack - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Girl, 8, calls 911 to save herself, brother kidnapped in carjacking

Malaiah Cole, 8, bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border. (Source: KFMB/CNN) Malaiah Cole, 8, bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border. (Source: KFMB/CNN)

SAN DIEGO (KFMB/CNN) – An 8-year-old girl and her younger brother have been reunited with their father after a woman stole the car they were sitting in from a California parking lot and tried to drive it to Mexico.

Malaiah Cole, 8, and her 3-year-old brother Jackson were in the family car with the air conditioning and engine running Monday while their father, Rodney Cole, ran inside a store.

Suddenly, a woman, later identified as 26-year-old Leslie Esparanza Saenz, jumped in the car and drove away – with the kids still inside.

“Daddy went in the store to buy some stuff, and then, the lady came and just got in the car,” Malaiah said.

A witness honked his horn to get Rodney Cole’s attention, and the father went outside to see his car turning out of the parking lot. He ran out into traffic and after the car but says Saenz evaded him by driving erratically.

“And I was just stuck in the middle of the street, just crying and bawling. I didn’t know what to do. These are my babies,” he said.

The father called 911, and police began combing the area, trying to track down the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Malaiah and Jackson were headed to the U.S.-Mexico border as Saenz kept driving.

“She said, ‘Are you thirsty?’ And I told Jackson to say no because she might poison us,” Malaiah said.

Then, the 8-year-old, who has a cell phone of her own, bravely confronted the suspect.

“I said, ‘If you don’t take us back to our daddy, I’ll call the police,’ and I called 911. Then she threatened me and said, ‘If you don’t give me the phone, I’ll drive in circles and crash into this car,’” Malaiah said.

Even so, Malaiah managed to tell authorities that she and her brother had been kidnapped, and she could see freeway signs that said Mexico, according to KNSD.

Officers contacted border patrol, who detained Saenz 30 minutes later as she was trying to take the vehicle and the children across the border.

Malaiah and Jackson were quickly reunited with their father.

“I’m just thankful for God, and I’m very, very thankful for the San Diego Police Department and every other law enforcement agency that joined in and got my kids back within an hour,” said Rodney Cole, as he began to cry.

Police took Saenz into custody. They say they don’t know what her motive was in the theft and kidnapping.

Copyright 2018 KFMB via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Girl, 8, calls 911 to save herself, brother kidnapped in carjacking

    Girl, 8, calls 911 to save herself, brother kidnapped in carjacking

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:35 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:35:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:35 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:35:37 GMT
    Malaih Cole, 8, bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border. (Source: KFMB/CNN)Malaih Cole, 8, bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border. (Source: KFMB/CNN)

    The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.

    Full Story >

    The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.

    Full Story >

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:26:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    Full Story >

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    Full Story >

  • Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:58:41 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:25 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:25:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...

    Full Story >

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly