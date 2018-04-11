Girl, 8, calls 911 to save herself, brother kidnapped in carjacking

Malaiah Cole, 8, bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border. (Source: KFMB/CNN)

SAN DIEGO (KFMB/CNN) – An 8-year-old girl and her younger brother have been reunited with their father after a woman stole the car they were sitting in from a California parking lot and tried to drive it to Mexico.

Malaiah Cole, 8, and her 3-year-old brother Jackson were in the family car with the air conditioning and engine running Monday while their father, Rodney Cole, ran inside a store.

Suddenly, a woman, later identified as 26-year-old Leslie Esparanza Saenz, jumped in the car and drove away – with the kids still inside.

“Daddy went in the store to buy some stuff, and then, the lady came and just got in the car,” Malaiah said.

A witness honked his horn to get Rodney Cole’s attention, and the father went outside to see his car turning out of the parking lot. He ran out into traffic and after the car but says Saenz evaded him by driving erratically.

“And I was just stuck in the middle of the street, just crying and bawling. I didn’t know what to do. These are my babies,” he said.

The father called 911, and police began combing the area, trying to track down the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Malaiah and Jackson were headed to the U.S.-Mexico border as Saenz kept driving.

“She said, ‘Are you thirsty?’ And I told Jackson to say no because she might poison us,” Malaiah said.

Then, the 8-year-old, who has a cell phone of her own, bravely confronted the suspect.

“I said, ‘If you don’t take us back to our daddy, I’ll call the police,’ and I called 911. Then she threatened me and said, ‘If you don’t give me the phone, I’ll drive in circles and crash into this car,’” Malaiah said.

Even so, Malaiah managed to tell authorities that she and her brother had been kidnapped, and she could see freeway signs that said Mexico, according to KNSD.

Officers contacted border patrol, who detained Saenz 30 minutes later as she was trying to take the vehicle and the children across the border.

Malaiah and Jackson were quickly reunited with their father.

“I’m just thankful for God, and I’m very, very thankful for the San Diego Police Department and every other law enforcement agency that joined in and got my kids back within an hour,” said Rodney Cole, as he began to cry.

Police took Saenz into custody. They say they don’t know what her motive was in the theft and kidnapping.

Copyright 2018 KFMB via CNN. All rights reserved.