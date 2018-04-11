Kentucky lawyer wins confirmation to serve as federal judge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky lawyer has won Senate confirmation to serve as a federal judge in the state.
Claria Horn Boom will serve as a U.S. district judge for the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky. Boom has been a partner in the Lexington office of the Frost Brown Todd law firm.
Boom was nominated by President Donald Trump last year and her appointment was confirmed by the Senate on a 96-1 vote Tuesday.
Kentucky's two Republican senators congratulated Boom on her confirmation.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Boom is "fair minded" and "professional," and says she brings a strong legal background to the federal bench.
Sen. Rand Paul says the confirmation of "such a qualified and committed arbiter" of the nation's laws is "wonderful news" for Kentucky.
