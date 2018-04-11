Food worker at Kentucky store diagnosed with hepatitis A

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a food preparation worker at a Kentucky convenience store has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.

News outlets reported Monday the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department is investigating a window of possible exposure to the liver disease from March 22 through April 7.

WCHS-TV cites a statement from the department as saying the worker made food at the Ashland store during the infectious period. Officials say the store's employees are only allowed to work if they have received the vaccine.

The disease is caused by the hepatitis A virus and can be transmitted by consuming contaminated food or water.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it can take up to 50 days from exposure to show symptoms. Most adults experience fatigue, nausea and other symptoms that usually resolve within 2 months of infection.

