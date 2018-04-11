Algerian military plane crashes near a base

Algerian state radio says that more than 100 people were killed in a military plane crash southwest of the capital.

The Latest: Algerian radio says over 100 dead in plane crash

Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.(Source: Raycom Media)

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) - Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.

The Algerie Presse service agency said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash. No death toll was immediately available.

Boufarik is located in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital, Algiers.

