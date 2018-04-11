Girl, 7, climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro to honor late father

The 7-year-old lost her father only a week after she turned 3, and since then, she’s wanted to feel near him again, her mom says. (Source: Gary Craig/Flickr)

AUSTIN, TX (RNN) – Breaking a world record and becoming the youngest female to reach the peak of Mt. Kilimanjaro, a 7-year-old girl climbed the mountain in order to feel closer to her late father.

Montannah Kenney, 7, asked her mother Hollie if she could join her on a trip to Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa. Hollie had been thinking about climbing the more than 19,000-foot-tall mountain for some time, according to KTBC.

The second grader lost her father only a week after she turned 3, and since then, Montannah’s mom told KTBC she’s wanted to be near him again.

“She associates being above the clouds as where heaven is, and she knew that this mountain was above the clouds. So she associated it that she was going to be closer to her dad in heaven,” Kenney told Inside Edition.

After six and a half days of climbing, Montannah became the youngest girl to reach the summit on March 16, according to a website that tracks climbs at the mountain.

“It was pretty cool when I reached it,” Montannah told KTBC.

The previous record was set by Roxy Getter from Florida, who climbed the mountain at age 8 in July 2018.

Kenney had originally planned to take her daughter on the trip when she turned 10, but when they learned of Roxy’s trip, the two moved their climb forward to ensure they made it before Montannah turned 8 in May, according to the Houston Chronicle.

In order to climb the mountain before age 10, children have to acquire special permits.

To further honor Montannah’s father, the family set up a Go Fund Me account to raise money for research into eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, a form of therapy that could help people with PTSD.

Before his death, Montannah’s father struggled with the disorder.

When asked if she would climb another mountain, Montannah told CBS News “maybe,” but that she didn’t want to go on as “long” a journey as this one.

