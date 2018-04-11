Girl, 7, climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro to honor late father - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Girl, 7, climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro to honor late father

The 7-year-old lost her father only a week after she turned 3, and since then, she’s wanted to feel near him again, her mom says. (Source: Gary Craig/Flickr) The 7-year-old lost her father only a week after she turned 3, and since then, she’s wanted to feel near him again, her mom says. (Source: Gary Craig/Flickr)

AUSTIN, TX (RNN) – Breaking a world record and becoming the youngest female to reach the peak of Mt. Kilimanjaro, a 7-year-old girl climbed the mountain in order to feel closer to her late father.

Montannah Kenney, 7, asked her mother Hollie if she could join her on a trip to Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa. Hollie had been thinking about climbing the more than 19,000-foot-tall mountain for some time, according to KTBC.

The second grader lost her father only a week after she turned 3, and since then, Montannah’s mom told KTBC she’s wanted to be near him again.

“She associates being above the clouds as where heaven is, and she knew that this mountain was above the clouds. So she associated it that she was going to be closer to her dad in heaven,” Kenney told Inside Edition.

After six and a half days of climbing, Montannah became the youngest girl to reach the summit on March 16, according to a website that tracks climbs at the mountain.

“It was pretty cool when I reached it,” Montannah told KTBC.

The previous record was set by Roxy Getter from Florida, who climbed the mountain at age 8 in July 2018.

Kenney had originally planned to take her daughter on the trip when she turned 10, but when they learned of Roxy’s trip, the two moved their climb forward to ensure they made it before Montannah turned 8 in May, according to the Houston Chronicle.

In order to climb the mountain before age 10, children have to acquire special permits.

To further honor Montannah’s father, the family set up a Go Fund Me account to raise money for research into eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, a form of therapy that could help people with PTSD.

Before his death, Montannah’s father struggled with the disorder.

When asked if she would climb another mountain, Montannah told CBS News “maybe,” but that she didn’t want to go on as “long” a journey as this one.

A post shared by Global Citizen (@glblctzn) on

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Stories to make you happyMore>>

  • Girl, 7, climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro to honor late father

    Girl, 7, climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro to honor late father

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-04-11 11:10:17 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-04-11 11:10:17 GMT
    (Source: Gary Craig/Flickr)(Source: Gary Craig/Flickr)

    The 7-year-old lost her father only a week after she turned 3, and since then, she’s wanted to feel near him again, her mom says.

    Full Story >

    The 7-year-old lost her father only a week after she turned 3, and since then, she’s wanted to feel near him again, her mom says.

    Full Story >

  • Tiny squirrel gets tiny cast after leg injury

    Tiny squirrel gets tiny cast after leg injury

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-10 16:23:16 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-04-10 16:44:55 GMT
    The injured squirrel, that has been named Katarina, was rescued from a fallen tree after a woman heard weeping sounds. (Source: CNN/ORPHANED WILDLIFE CENTER)The injured squirrel, that has been named Katarina, was rescued from a fallen tree after a woman heard weeping sounds. (Source: CNN/ORPHANED WILDLIFE CENTER)
    The injured squirrel, that has been named Katarina, was rescued from a fallen tree after a woman heard weeping sounds. (Source: CNN/ORPHANED WILDLIFE CENTER)The injured squirrel, that has been named Katarina, was rescued from a fallen tree after a woman heard weeping sounds. (Source: CNN/ORPHANED WILDLIFE CENTER)

    The injured squirrel, that has been named Katarina, was rescued from a fallen tree after a woman heard weeping sounds. 

    Full Story >

    The injured squirrel, that has been named Katarina, was rescued from a fallen tree after a woman heard weeping sounds. 

    Full Story >

  • Oldest man likes soaking in Japan hot springs, eating sweets

    Oldest man likes soaking in Japan hot springs, eating sweets

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-04-10 09:20:34 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-04-10 14:53:04 GMT
    (Masanori Takei/Kyodo News via AP). Masazou Nonaka eats a cake after receiving the certificate from Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living man at age 112 years and 259 days during a ceremony in Ashoro on Japan's northern main island of Hok...(Masanori Takei/Kyodo News via AP). Masazou Nonaka eats a cake after receiving the certificate from Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living man at age 112 years and 259 days during a ceremony in Ashoro on Japan's northern main island of Hok...
    Masazo Nonaka has enjoyed soaking in northern Japan's hot springs for many years _ probably longer than most people.Full Story >
    Masazo Nonaka has enjoyed soaking in northern Japan's hot springs for many years _ probably longer than most people.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly