The Latest: Trump says missiles 'will be coming' to Syria

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump waits at the main entrance to the West Wing for the arrival of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

  US, Russia step up warnings ahead of possible Syria strike

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:54 AM EDT2018-04-11 07:54:08 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:28 AM EDT2018-04-11 12:28:16 GMT
    European airspace authorities are warning aircraft to be careful over the next days when flying close to Syria because of possible military action against President Bashar Assad's forces.
  Chemical weapons experts to inspect attack site in Syria

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-04-10 08:20:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-11 07:45:45 GMT
    Russian lawmaker invites international chemical weapons watchdog to visit site of suspected attack in Syria.
  France's Macron and Saudi prince discuss response to Syria

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:32:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:17 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:17:52 GMT
    Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia joined French President Emmanuel Macron in expressing concerns Tuesday over the worsening conflicts in Yemen, Iran and especially Syria.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's response to Syria's suspected chemical attack on civilians (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming."

Trump says on Twitter Wednesday: "Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'" He adds: "You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

Russian lawmakers have warned the United States that Moscow would view an airstrike on Syria as a war crime, saying it could trigger a direct military clash.

Trump didn't say whether he was referring to a U.S. military strike. But he has threatened military action in response to Syria's suspected chemical attack, which activists and rescuers say killed at least 40 people. The Syrian government and its ally Russia have denied that such an attack ever happened.

__

12:09 a.m.

Officials of the Trump administration have been discussing with officials of France and Britain a possible joint military response to Syria's alleged poison gas attack.

U.S. officials tell The Associated Press that the allies have weighed launching a military strike as early as the end of this week.

The White House says President Donald Trump has decided not to attend a summit in South America this week to remain in the U.S. to manage the crisis. In the past Trump has vowed to stand up to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Trump has suggested that he has little doubt that Syrian government forces are to blame for what he says was a chemical attack, but neither he nor other administration officials have produced hard evidence. Syria denies the accusation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-04-11 11:24:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:28 AM EDT2018-04-11 12:28:20 GMT
    After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".

    After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".

  CEO Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook's privacy failures

    CEO Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook's privacy failures

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:25:09 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-11 12:27:24 GMT
    Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interference.
  As with the president, managing up comes with risks, rewards

    As with the president, managing up comes with risks, rewards

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:04 AM EDT2018-04-11 07:04:43 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-11 12:27:04 GMT
    As with the president, managing up at work can be tricky and risky, but the rewards are plentiful.
