Was your Facebook data compromised? Here's how to find out

(RNN) - Were you one of the 87 million Facebook subscribers whose information was harvested by Cambridge Analytica?

There's an easy way to find out.

Facebook sent out notifications to people affected by the Cambridge Analytica data grab.

The company improperly obtained the data of 87 million Facebook users and mined it for President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign..

To provide additional guidance, Facebook posted a topic in its Help Center, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"

If you or your friends logged into the app "This Is Your Digital Life," then Cambridge Analytica gathered your Facebook information. 

Facebook said you can prevent apps and websites from misusing your information.

Review which apps have access to you data in your Facebook settings, which is accessible by clicking on the down arrow in your Facebook toolbar.

"There is more work to do, but we are committed to confronting abuse and to putting you in control of your privacy," Facebook said.

Facebook said it is also confronting the misuse of user data by restricting what data apps can access without an app review.

The company said it will do that by turning off access for unused apps, by encouraging people to manage the apps they use.

Facebook also pledged rewards to people who find problems via a bug bounty program.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before Congress for a second day Wednesday.

