Fatal accident shuts down streets in Queensgate

Cincinnati police are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident in Queensgate.

The accident happened at Gest and Evans Streets.

Police say traffic will be shut down in the area for the next few hours. 

The roads affected are Evans and Gets streets and Dalton and Gest Streets.

