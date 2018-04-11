Ex-Speaker John Boehner to join marijuana firm

Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.Full Story >
Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.Full Story >
Many Kentucky teachers are worried about what lies ahead now that Gov. Matt Bevin has signed the state's pension reform bill into law.Full Story >
Many Kentucky teachers are worried about what lies ahead now that Gov. Matt Bevin has signed the state's pension reform bill into law.Full Story >
A death investigation is underway in Madisonville.Full Story >
A death investigation is underway in Madisonville.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident in Queensgate.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident in Queensgate.Full Story >
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night along I-275 near Ronald Reagan Highway.Full Story >
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night along I-275 near Ronald Reagan Highway.Full Story >
Extensive cloud cover will gradually thin Tuesday evening, and with a thinner blanket of clouds the night will be another cold one.Full Story >
Extensive cloud cover will gradually thin Tuesday evening, and with a thinner blanket of clouds the night will be another cold one.Full Story >