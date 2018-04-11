Ex-Speaker John Boehner to join marijuana firm

Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.

Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.

Boehner and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld will become members of the board of Acreage Holdings. (Source: AP Photos)

(RNN) – Could it be that John Boehner is now the face of the marijuana industry?

Acreage Holdings, a marijuana investment company, announced Wednesday that the former House Speaker will join its board of advisors. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld will also join the board.

In a tweet Wednesday, Boehner, a Republican politician, said his views on marijuana have changed.

“I’m joining the board of Acreage Holdings because my thinking on cannabis has evolved,” Boehner said. “I’m convinced de-scheduling the drug is needed so we can do research, help our veterans, and reverse the opioid epidemic ravaging our communities.”

Acreage Holdings Founder and CEO said veterans and the marijuana industry would benefit immensely from the two Republican politician appointees.

“The addition of Speaker Boehner and Governor Weld to our board will lead to even greater access for patients by changing the conversation overnight,” Murphy said. “These men have shaped the political course of our country for decades and now they will help shape the course of this nascent but ascendant industry.”

I’m joining the board of #AcreageHoldings because my thinking on cannabis has evolved. I’m convinced de-scheduling the drug is needed so we can do research, help our veterans, and reverse the opioid epidemic ravaging our communities. @AcreageCannabis https://t.co/f5i9KcQD0W — John Boehner (@SpeakerBoehner) April 11, 2018

It appears Boehner’s views have taken a 180 degree turn since leaving office.

In a 2016 letter to a constituent Boehner wrote, “I am unalterably opposed to the legalization of marijuana or any other FDA Schedule I drug. I remain concerned that legalization will result in increased abuse of all varieties of drugs, including alcohol.”

Boehner, 68, was first elected to the House of Representatives from Ohio in 1990 and served as House Speaker from 2011 to 2015. Weld, 72, was governor from 1991 to 1997.

Acreage Holdings is a cannabis investment company founded in 2014 with operations in 11 states.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.