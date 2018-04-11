Todd Portune to have leg amputated due to cancer

The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.Full Story >
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.Full Story >
Shocking video at a high school basketball tournament in Savannah over the weekend appears to show a referee getting attacked.Full Story >
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.Full Story >
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"Full Story >
