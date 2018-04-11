Middletown police searching for missing man

Middletown police are looking for Leroy Betchel, 69, who was last seen on April 9 (Credit: Ohio Attorney General's office)

The Ohio Attorney General's office is looking for a missing adult.

Leroy Betchel, 69, was last seen in Middletown on Monday and police believe he may be in need of medication.

Police say he was last seen wearing jeans and a khaki jacket. He's described as being 5 feet 11 inches in height, weighing 167 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

The Middletown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them.

