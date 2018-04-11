Surprise motions could impact teen mom murder trial - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Surprise motions could impact teen mom murder trial

Posted by Kim Schupp, Digital Content Producer
Skylar Richardson is charged with murder in the death of her newborn baby found buried in a Warren County backyard. (FOX19 NOW) Skylar Richardson is charged with murder in the death of her newborn baby found buried in a Warren County backyard. (FOX19 NOW)
WARREN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

According to the Warren County Common Pleas Court, defense attorneys for the teen mom accused of killing her newborn baby are expected to file motions Wednesday afternoon which may impact the start of the trial.

During a brief hearing Monday, both sides appeared before the judge stating they were ready to move forward with the Skylar Richardson trial after no plea deal was offered.

There is no word on what motions are being filed.

Richardson, now 19, is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangering.

The former high school cheerleader, then 18-years-old, is accused of killing her newborn baby "Annabelle", burning the remains in the family's fire pit and then burying the remains in the backyard.

Shortly after her arrest last year, Prosecutor David Fornshell said Richardson “purposely” caused the death of her baby. He described Richardson’s high-pressure life with a family “obsessed” with external appearances.  

In an interview with Cincinnati Magazine, family members supported Richardson’s innocence and claimed that no one except the teen knew about the pregnancy until she gave birth to a stillborn baby.

Her trial is scheduled to begin in on Monday, April 16.

