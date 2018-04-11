Police searching for missing woman who fled with two children

The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.Full Story >
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.Full Story >
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"Full Story >
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"Full Story >
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.Full Story >
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.Full Story >
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.Full Story >
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.Full Story >
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.Full Story >
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.Full Story >