Police searching for missing woman who fled with two children

WALNUT HILLS (FOX19) -

The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a missing woman and her two young children.

According to police, Joy Worthy was seeing mental health worker when she fled from the Walnut Hills are with her children in a 2004 Chevy hatch back or 2 door Hyundai bearing Ohio license plate HIE6906.

Worthy is a hazard to herself and others and has several traffic warrants for her arrest, police said. 

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call Police Dispatch at 513-765-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

