Jane 'Buckskin Girl' Doe identified after 37 years

Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.Full Story >
LMPD said around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of an intoxicated and disorderly subject. They were confronted with a man wielding a screwdriver, who lunged at an officer before being shot multiple times.Full Story >
A Frayser couple has been indicted on first-degree felony murder charges involving the death of a 23-month-old girl last summer.Full Story >
A North Carolina man is accused of leading police on a weekend chase through Horry County, reaching dangerously high speeds.Full Story >
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.Full Story >
