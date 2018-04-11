GateHouse Media buys Akron Beacon Journal, Ohio.com

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - GateHouse Media has announced the purchase of the Akron Beacon Journal and its digital site Ohio.com from Black Press Group Ltd.

Black Press President and Chief Executive Officer Rick O'Connor said the paper was sold because British Columbia-based Black Press couldn't buy other properties in the region. Purchase terms weren't announced.

GateHouse and Black Press announced the sale of the Pulitzer Prize-winning paper Wednesday.

Bradley Harmon is president of GateHouse Media Central U.S. Publishing Operations. He said the Beacon's journalistic history along with its respect and influence in Ohio made it an attractive acquisition.

GateHouse owns several other Ohio papers, including the Columbus Dispatch, The (Canton) Repository, the Record-Courier of Kent, the Independent of Massillon, The (Wooster) Daily Record and The (New Philadelphia) Times-Reporter.

