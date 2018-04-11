GateHouse Media buys Akron Beacon Journal, Ohio.com

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - GateHouse Media has announced the purchase of the Akron Beacon Journal and its digital site Ohio.com from Black Press Group Ltd.
Black Press President and Chief Executive Officer Rick O'Connor said the paper was sold because British Columbia-based Black Press couldn't buy other properties in the region. Purchase terms weren't announced.
GateHouse and Black Press announced the sale of the Pulitzer Prize-winning paper Wednesday.
Bradley Harmon is president of GateHouse Media Central U.S. Publishing Operations. He said the Beacon's journalistic history along with its respect and influence in Ohio made it an attractive acquisition.
GateHouse owns several other Ohio papers, including the Columbus Dispatch, The (Canton) Repository, the Record-Courier of Kent, the Independent of Massillon, The (Wooster) Daily Record and The (New Philadelphia) Times-Reporter.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The attorney for the teen mom accused of killing her newborn has moved to block testimony from her doctor, who police say, tipped them off to the baby buried in her backyard, citing patient-client privilege.Full Story >
The attorney for the teen mom accused of killing her newborn has moved to block testimony from her doctor, who police say, tipped them off to the baby buried in her backyard, citing patient-client privilege.Full Story >
A museum dedicated to Frisch’s Big Boy is set to open in Ohio this week.Full Story >
A museum dedicated to Frisch’s Big Boy is set to open in Ohio this week.Full Story >
On April 24, 1981, a 21-year-old woman was found strangled to death along a road in Miami County, Ohio.Full Story >
On April 24, 1981, a 21-year-old woman was found strangled to death along a road in Miami County, Ohio.Full Story >
Authorities are investigating after a Seven Hills School sophomore died on campus Tuesday night.Full Story >
Authorities are investigating after a Seven Hills School sophomore died on campus Tuesday night.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a missing woman and her two young children.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a missing woman and her two young children.Full Story >