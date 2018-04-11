MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN/RNN) – It just rolls off your tongue: The mystery of the mummified Minneapolis monkey.

It certainly scores points for alliteration.

When the Old Minneapolis Facebook page posted the petrified primate’s picture this week, it asked the question: “Does anyone know how a monkey would have ended up in the rafters of an urban department store and remain there undisturbed for probably decades?”

As it turns out, someone does.

Robbinsdale, MN, Mayor Regan Murphy said there’s an old story about his dad that sheds some light on the mystery.

The primate’s body was found in the attic of an old Dayton’s department store, the same business Larry Murphy stole a monkey from in the 1960s with a junior high school buddy named Tom.

The store had a pet shop back in the day.

"Monkeys are not housebroken,” Larry’s wife, Monica Murphy, said. “The monkey was discovered by Tom's mom, and she said, ‘Absolutely not. Can't have it. Can't keep it.’"

They brought it back to the store and released it, never knowing what happened to it.

When the family saw the picture of the mysterious mummified monkey on Facebook nearly six decades later, they couldn't believe it.

"I have one story of how it could have happened. I can't say for sure, but … " Monica Murphy’s voice trailed off.

But does she think it's that monkey?

"I do," she said.

Some 50 years later, both possible co-conspirators are dead.

Larry Murphy died of cancer in 2001. His friend Tom passed away last year.

"You know he was a great dad, and miss him dearly,” Regan Murphy said. “I've been smiling since I saw this story because this is a good memory, and for this to come about the way it did, he's probably laughing right now.”

Copyright 2018 WCCO via CNN and Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.