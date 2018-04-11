Bengals to workout loaded list of local stars

On Tuesday, April 17, the Bengals will host more than 40 invited draft-eligible players at the team’s annual local players’ workout.



An on-field session in Paul Brown Stadium is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:30 a.m., pending players’ completion of other work earlier in the day. The on-field session will be open to media, and participants and coaches will be available to media following the session.



NFL teams are permitted to hold a workout for players who played their high school and/or college careers in the team’s metro area. Below is a tentative list of players scheduled to participate, followed by each player’s college, and his high school (in parentheses) if local:



--LB Jerome Baker, Ohio State



--QB J.T. Barrett, Ohio State



--HB Mike Boone, Cincinnati



--OL Kendall Calhoun, Cincinnati



--WR Tra’Von Chapman, Akron (Theodore Roosevelt Public Community School)



--TE Tyler Cogswell, Cincinnati



--CB gr ant Coleman, Cincinnati



--OL Korey Cunningham, Cincinnati



--LS Kyle Curtis, Cincinnati



--DT Dion Dawson, Eastern Michigan (Western Hills HS)



--G Jordan Diamond, Miami-Ohio



--CB Jerrell Foster, Kent State, (Winton Woods HS)



--WR Devin Gray, Cincinnati



--CB Heath Harding, Miami-Ohio



--DT Michael Hill, Ohio State



--DE Jalyn Holmes, Ohio State



--S Carter Jacobs, Cincinnati



--DT Lyndon Johnson, Cincinnati



--DE Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State



--WR Sam Martin, Miami-Ohio



--OL Kyle Meadows, Kentucky (Lakota West HS)



--LB Jaylyin Minor, Cincinnati



--OT Cole Mosier, Kentucky (Walton-Verona HS)



--WR Jared Murphy, Miami-Ohio



--OL David Niehaus, Cincinnati



--OT Elijah Nkansah, Toledo (Mason HS)



--S Davin Pierce, Cincinnati



--TE Devin Pike, Wake Forest (Elder HS)



--S Tony Reid, Miami-Ohio



--WR Kayaune Ross, Kentucky (Lakota West HS)



--TE Keith Rucker Jr., Georgia State (Moeller HS)



--TE Liam Sallquist, Miami-Ohio



--WR JaQuay Savage, Cincinnati



--LB Tegray Scales, Indiana (Colerain HS)



--HB Jeremy Scott, Ohio Dominican (Norwood HS)



--TE Ryan Smith, Miami-Ohio



--CB Linden Stephens, Cincinnati



--WR Michael Tucker, Thomas More (Mt Healthy HS)



--LS Jon Vincent, Cincinnati



--S Damon Webb, Ohio State



--S Ryan Williamson, Buffalo (Colerain HS)



--WR Austin Wolf, Akron (Lebanon HS)



--LB Chris Worley, Ohio State



--QB Malik Zaire, Florida (Archbishop Alter HS)



--Information courtesy of Bengals media



