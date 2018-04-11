Bengals to workout loaded list of local stars - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals to workout loaded list of local stars

On Tuesday, April 17, the Bengals will host more than 40 invited draft-eligible players at the team’s annual local players’ workout.

An on-field session in Paul Brown Stadium is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:30 a.m., pending players’ completion of other work earlier in the day. The on-field session will be open to media, and participants and coaches will be available to media following the session.

NFL teams are permitted to hold a workout for players who played their high school and/or college careers in the team’s metro area. Below is a tentative list of players scheduled to participate, followed by each player’s college, and his high school (in parentheses) if local:

            --LB Jerome Baker, Ohio State

            --QB J.T. Barrett, Ohio State

            --HB Mike Boone, Cincinnati

            --OL Kendall Calhoun, Cincinnati

            --WR Tra’Von Chapman, Akron (Theodore Roosevelt Public Community School)

            --TE Tyler Cogswell, Cincinnati

            --CB grant Coleman, Cincinnati

            --OL Korey Cunningham, Cincinnati

            --LS Kyle Curtis, Cincinnati

            --DT Dion Dawson, Eastern Michigan (Western Hills HS)

            --G Jordan Diamond, Miami-Ohio

            --CB Jerrell Foster, Kent State, (Winton Woods HS)

            --WR Devin Gray, Cincinnati

            --CB Heath Harding, Miami-Ohio

            --DT Michael Hill, Ohio State

            --DE Jalyn Holmes, Ohio State

            --S Carter Jacobs, Cincinnati

            --DT Lyndon Johnson, Cincinnati

            --DE Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State

            --WR Sam Martin, Miami-Ohio

            --OL Kyle Meadows, Kentucky (Lakota West HS)

            --LB Jaylyin Minor, Cincinnati

            --OT Cole Mosier, Kentucky (Walton-Verona HS)

            --WR Jared Murphy, Miami-Ohio

            --OL David Niehaus, Cincinnati

            --OT Elijah Nkansah, Toledo (Mason HS)

            --S Davin Pierce, Cincinnati

            --TE Devin Pike, Wake Forest (Elder HS)

            --S Tony Reid, Miami-Ohio

            --WR Kayaune Ross, Kentucky (Lakota West HS)

            --TE Keith Rucker Jr., Georgia State (Moeller HS)

            --TE Liam Sallquist, Miami-Ohio

            --WR JaQuay Savage, Cincinnati

            --LB Tegray Scales, Indiana (Colerain HS)

            --HB Jeremy Scott, Ohio Dominican (Norwood HS)

            --TE Ryan Smith, Miami-Ohio

            --CB Linden Stephens, Cincinnati

            --WR Michael Tucker, Thomas More (Mt Healthy HS)

            --LS Jon Vincent, Cincinnati

            --S Damon Webb, Ohio State

            --S Ryan Williamson, Buffalo (Colerain HS)

            --WR Austin Wolf, Akron (Lebanon HS)

            --LB Chris Worley, Ohio State

            --QB Malik Zaire, Florida (Archbishop Alter HS)

--Information courtesy of Bengals media 

