Bengals to workout loaded list of local stars

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -
On Tuesday, April 17, the Bengals will host more than 40 invited draft-eligible players at the team’s annual local players’ workout.
An on-field session in Paul Brown Stadium is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:30 a.m., pending players’ completion of other work earlier in the day. The on-field session will be open to media, and participants and coaches will be available to media following the session.
NFL teams are permitted to hold a workout for players who played their high school and/or college careers in the team’s metro area. Below is a tentative list of players scheduled to participate, followed by each player’s college, and his high school (in parentheses) if local:
--LB Jerome Baker, Ohio State
--QB J.T. Barrett, Ohio State
--HB Mike Boone, Cincinnati
--OL Kendall Calhoun, Cincinnati
--WR Tra’Von Chapman, Akron (Theodore Roosevelt Public Community School)
--TE Tyler Cogswell, Cincinnati
--CB grant Coleman, Cincinnati
--OL Korey Cunningham, Cincinnati
--LS Kyle Curtis, Cincinnati
--DT Dion Dawson, Eastern Michigan (Western Hills HS)
--G Jordan Diamond, Miami-Ohio
--CB Jerrell Foster, Kent State, (Winton Woods HS)
--WR Devin Gray, Cincinnati
--CB Heath Harding, Miami-Ohio
--DT Michael Hill, Ohio State
--DE Jalyn Holmes, Ohio State
--S Carter Jacobs, Cincinnati
--DT Lyndon Johnson, Cincinnati
--DE Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State
--WR Sam Martin, Miami-Ohio
--OL Kyle Meadows, Kentucky (Lakota West HS)
--LB Jaylyin Minor, Cincinnati
--OT Cole Mosier, Kentucky (Walton-Verona HS)
--WR Jared Murphy, Miami-Ohio
--OL David Niehaus, Cincinnati
--OT Elijah Nkansah, Toledo (Mason HS)
--S Davin Pierce, Cincinnati
--TE Devin Pike, Wake Forest (Elder HS)
--S Tony Reid, Miami-Ohio
--WR Kayaune Ross, Kentucky (Lakota West HS)
--TE Keith Rucker Jr., Georgia State (Moeller HS)
--TE Liam Sallquist, Miami-Ohio
--WR JaQuay Savage, Cincinnati
--LB Tegray Scales, Indiana (Colerain HS)
--HB Jeremy Scott, Ohio Dominican (Norwood HS)
--TE Ryan Smith, Miami-Ohio
--CB Linden Stephens, Cincinnati
--WR Michael Tucker, Thomas More (Mt Healthy HS)
--LS Jon Vincent, Cincinnati
--S Damon Webb, Ohio State
--S Ryan Williamson, Buffalo (Colerain HS)
--WR Austin Wolf, Akron (Lebanon HS)
--LB Chris Worley, Ohio State
--QB Malik Zaire, Florida (Archbishop Alter HS)
--Information courtesy of Bengals media
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.