Bengals preseason schedule released, includes Week 3 game on FOX19 NOW

The Bengals’ 2018 preseason schedule features a nationally televised game at Buffalo, home dates against Chicago and Indianapolis, plus a road game at Dallas.

The only preseason game whose exact date and kickoff time is presently known is the game against Buffalo in Week 3 on Sunday, Aug. 26. The 4 p.m. game will be nationally televised by FOX and locally on FOX19 NOW.

The teams last met in the preseason in 2010, with the Bills winning 35-20 in Buffalo.

Dates and kickoff times for the other three games are to be announced later this month, and those games will be on the Bengals Preseason TV Network.

The second preseason game, at Dallas, will be during the weekend of Aug. 16-20. The Cowboys and Bengals have met only twice before in preseason, with Dallas winning both contests.

The preseason home opener will be during the weekend of Aug. 9-13, against Chicago. The Bengals and Bears last met in the preseason in 2015, with Cincinnati winning 21-10 at Paul Brown Stadium.

The preseason finale against Indianapolis will be played on Aug. 30 or 31 at Paul Brown Stadium. The game will be the 26th preseason meeting between the two teams in the last 27 years, and the 27th meeting overall. The Bengals lead the series 16-10. Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis is the closest geographical rivalry among cities in the AFC, with a driving distance of 110 miles.

The regular season home schedule features AFC North Division rivals Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers, along with the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos. Dates and kickoff times are yet to be determined.

Pending the announcement of the remaining dates and kickoff times, the 2018 Bengals preseason lines up as follows:

Week 1: CHICAGO at Paul Brown Stadium, weekend of Aug. 9-13

Week 2: at Dallas, weekend of Aug. 16-20

Week 3: at Buffalo, Sunday, Aug. 26, 4 p.m. (FOX19 Now)

Week 4: INDIANAPOLIS at Paul Brown Stadium, Aug. 30 or 31

