Is Facebook regulation 'inevitable'? Not so fast

In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"
The federal government is putting on hold an orientation program that helps tens of thousands of immigrants navigate the country's complex immigration court system.
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order establishing a task force to study the United States Postal System.
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last year
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIA
Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewood
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex trafficking
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by them
With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus turns to other Republicans who could run for his southeast Wisconsin congressional seat
Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interference
If his notes are any indication, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected senators to ask whether he'd resign
The first of five additional accusers whom prosecutors plan to call at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial is on the witness stand
