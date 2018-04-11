Woman's SUV window shot by BB gun

A woman says her SUV window was shot by a BB gun when she was on the way to pick up her granddaughter Wednesday morning. (WXIX)

A woman says her SUV window was shot by a BB gun when she was on the way to pick up her granddaughter Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Berkshire Road and Beechmont Avenue.

“I kept thinking, ‘What if I had her in the car?’ It scared me to death,” she said.

The woman asked FOX19 NOW to not share her identity. She says she was stopped at the red light when she heard something.

“I heard a big pop and I was on the phone with my girlfriend and I heard a big pop," she said. "It sounded like a water bottle that you squeeze real quick and loud. I said to her, ‘What in the world was that?’"

She says it’s usually a very safe neighborhood which is why she’s planning to file a police report with the Cincinnati Police Department.

“I can’t fathom this is coming to my neighborhood ... I plan to nip it in the bud, cut it off at the root," she said.

She says she got an estimate and it will cost around $500 to replace the passenger window.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.