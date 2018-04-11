Raid on Trump's lawyer was connected to 'Access Hollywood' tape

The FBI may have been looking for information on the now infamous “Access Hollywood” tape and potential election violations when agents raided the offices of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

(CNN) - The FBI raid on the office, hotel and home of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer was connected to the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape featuring Trump making comments about touching women without their consent.

Sources told CNN agents were looking for communications that Trump may have had with Michael Cohen, the lawyer, related to the infamous tape in which the president said he could “grab” women by their privates and will sometimes “just start kissing them … just kiss, I don’t even wait.”

The New York Times also reported the FBI was looking for evidence of whether Cohen tried to prevent damaging information about Trump from being revealed in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Former federal prosecutors told CNN they believe Trump's personal attorney is in a serious legal jam.

"This is a bizarre situation. You know if you wrote a script about this, no one would believe it," said Scott Fredericksen, one of the former prosecutors.

One key question regards comments made by the president last week aboard Air Force One.

A reporter asked: "Mr. President, did you know about the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels?" referencing Stephanie Clifford, the porn star who has said she had a past relationship with the president.

Trump responded: "No. No. What else?" He also said reporters would have to ask Cohen about why the payment was made, and did not know where his lawyer got the money to make the payment.

Former prosecutors said they don't think Trump's comments on Air Force One precipitated the FBI raid on Cohen. But they did say Trump's remarks could complicate the Stormy Daniels case against Cohen.

“Well the natural question is then, if the president didn't know about it, did he authorize his payments some other way to Stormy Daniels? If he didn't, why were these payments made?" said Fredericksen.

Former prosecutors said by conducting that raid, federal investigators must have had significant evidence on Cohen - and he could be a legal target.

"If they decided they have enough evidence to engage in such an aggressive move, the likelihood that Michael Cohen will be charged is high," said Preet Bharara, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Another former federal prosecutor, Michael Zeldin, said if Cohen was charged, it would be “most likely election violations.”

“Payment of money so close to the election, to be an influencer of the outcome of that election," Zeldin said.

Fredericksen speculated on what other charges could arise.

“The other charges will be bank fraud, wire fraud,” he said. “Was the bank told the truth for the purpose of obtaining the funds? If the bank was not - if there was misrepresentation, it's potential bank fraud."

Cohen has told CNN that he believes it will be found that he did nothing illegal.

The White House has not commented on the story.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.