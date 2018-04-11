Owner finds stolen dog 8 years later but still can't bring him home

Maineville police are dealing with an unusual case. A dog stolen from Louisville, Ky. is now with a new family in Ohio. The dog's original owner is now fighting to bring him back home, but he says the reunion isn't going as planned. (Provided)

Maineville police are dealing with an unusual case. A dog stolen out of Louisville, Ky. is now with a new family in Ohio. The dog's original owner is now fighting to bring him back home, but he says the reunion isn't going as planned.

The black Labrador is causing a feud between two states. Michael Banks says his dog Sammy was stolen from his backyard in Louisville back in 2010.

"We were out of town at the time and when we got home later that evening the dog was gone and we haven't seen him since," said Banks.

When he returned Banks says his neighbors told him that there was a woman near his house saying that she was interested in Sammy before he suddenly disappeared. He was never able to locate her.

He never gave up in his search for Sammy. Eight years later, he decided to contact the chip tracking company one last time hoping for a miracle. To his surprise, they responded saying Sammy had recently been adopted from a vet in Maineville.

Banks says a woman, who he believes stole the dog, d ropped him off at the vet to be put down because she could no longer care for him.

"We couldn't believe it. We were shocked and then numb," said Banks.

He located the current owner's Facebook page and saw a new picture of Sammy, but his excitement didn't last long after speaking with her.

"They said it wasn't their problem that the dog had been stolen and that they had bought him from a vet there recently and that they weren't going to have any more conversations about it," said Banks.

We spotted the 13-year-old dog out on a walk with his new owner on Wednesday. She told us she did not want to comment on the matter.

Maineville police are now getting involved to see where Sammy will spend his final days.

"It's very frustrating because we know he doesn't have a whole lot of time left and we'd like to get him home to live out his years. A prolonged civil court battle isn't going to do anybody good. I would hope that the people who have him would understand that he was taken from a family who loved him and would want to return him," said Banks.

Police say since the dog was recently adopted legally there isn't a clear case of who should care for it now, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.