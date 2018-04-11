Mother's call to 911 sheds new light on teen's death near Seven Hills school

Newly-released 911 calls are shedding light on the case of a teen found dead in a van Tuesday near Seven Hills school. (WXIX)

Newly-released 911 calls are shedding light on the case of a teen found dead in a van Tuesday near Seven Hills school.

Police say the victim, Kyle Plush, called 911 Tuesday afternoon, begging for help while trapped inside the van. He was found dead in the vehicle about six hours later.

The teen appeared to use voice commands to dial for help, telling dispatchers to tell his mother he loves her.

"My son never came home from school," the victim's mother says on a separate 911 call, also released Wednesday. "And we thought he was at a tennis match. And he never came home from school."

The victim's initial 911 call was made at 3:16 p.m. The first unit to respond was on scene by 3:26 p.m. and the call was listed as closed by 3:37 p.m. According to CPD records, 11 minutes and 38 seconds passed between police arriving on the scene and the call closing.

"I put in there (the victim) could possibly be in the thrift store parking lot across the street," a dispatcher says on one of the phone calls released Wednesday.

"I was in there, I just looked in a van over there, I didn't see anybody in it," a deputy responds.

The Hamilton County coroner ultimately ruled the teen's death an accidental asphyxia due to chest compression.

In a release, the Cincinnati Police Department says it will initiate a full procedural and technical review of all calls received by the Emergency Communications Section and associated dispatch recordings related to this incident.

