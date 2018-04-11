FDA approves first light-adaptive contact lens

The FDA has approved contact lenses that automatically darken in the sun. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Transition contact lenses could soon go on the market.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first contact lens that uses light-adaptive technology: "The Acuvue Oasys Contact Lenses with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology."

The lenses become shaded in bright light much like the transition lenses already available for eyeglasses – by using an additive that automatically darkens when exposed to higher levels of ultraviolet light.

The lenses automatically return to their normal tint when exposed to normal or low light conditions.

“This contact lens is the first of its kind to incorporate the same technology that is used in eyeglasses that automatically darken in the sun,” said Malvina Eydelman, director of the Division of Ophthalmic, and Ear, Nose and Throat Devices at the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

The FDA approved the lenses after a clinical study showed there was no evidence they affected the way people wearing them drive, day or night.

The FDA did warn, though, that “these contacts should not be used as substitutes for UV protective eyewear.”

