As Necco wafers near their end, fans come out of the woodwork

(RNN) – Ask the average person their thoughts on Necco wafers, and they’re liable to shrug in ignorance or scoff at the historic, but little-regarded candy.

But, apparently, you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.

The Boston Globe reported last month that Necco – the New England Confectionary Co. – would lay off most of its workforce. The end of wafers, the chalky disc-like candy invented in 1847 that you may have once been given by a grandparent, seemed nigh.

It would have been easy for them to disappear quietly. But enough people are fond enough of them that the news has instead caused a rush to get them while they’re still around.

According to The Wall Street Journal, there’s been a big surge in sales in recent weeks.

“They’re shocked and scared,” about the end of wafers, Jon Prince, the president of CandyFavorites.com, told The Journal.

“I offered to trade my 2003 Honda Accord for all of their stock,” a woman told The Globe. “I knew it was kind of a silly thing to say, but I’m serious.”

While the news unearthed a legion of wafers fans, others remained unmoved.

Y’all NECCO wafers are nasty and I won’t miss them pic.twitter.com/EgTet7fQEW — lisa sikora (@lisarich0105) April 11, 2018

