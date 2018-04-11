Kentucky school wins $150K for device that picks up needles

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky middle school has won a nationwide competition for creating a device that can safely pick up used needles and other drug paraphernalia.
News outlets report Ashland Middle School won $150,000 Wednesday from Samsung. The hand-held device looks like a plastic box with flexible teeth that first responders and others can use to avoid touching needles.
Ashland and two other schools were named winners in the contest, which challenges public school teachers and students in grades 6th through 12th to show how science, technology, engineering, art and math can be applied to improve their local community.
ABC's "Good Morning America" announced the winners.
Samsung Electronics America Corporate Citizenship director Ann Woo says Ashland's project stood out because it could be utilized in other places impacted by the drug epidemic.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Maineville police are dealing with an unusual case. A dog stolen from Louisville, Ky. is now with a new family in Ohio. The dog's original owner is now fighting to bring him back home, but he says the reunion isn't going as planned.Full Story >
Maineville police are dealing with an unusual case. A dog stolen out of Louisville, Ky. is now with a new family in Ohio. The dog's original owner is now fighting to bring him back home, but he says the reunion isn't going as planned.Full Story >
Newly-released 911 calls are shedding light on the case of a teen found dead in a van Tuesday near Seven Hills school.Full Story >
Newly-released 911 calls are shedding light on the case of a teen found dead in a van Tuesday near Seven Hills school.Full Story >
Police are looking for a man they believe stole cars and credit cards in multiple cities across the Tri-State.Full Story >
Police are looking for a man they believe stole cars and credit cards in multiple cities across the Tri-State.Full Story >
A woman says her SUV window was shot by a BB gun when she was on the way to pick up her granddaughter Wednesday morning.Full Story >
A woman says her SUV window was shot by a BB gun when she was on the way to pick up her granddaughter Wednesday morning.Full Story >
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.Full Story >
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.Full Story >