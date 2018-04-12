Brothers accused of raising money for al-Qaida due in court

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Two brothers accused of sending money to an al-Qaida leader are due in court in Ohio for change-of-plea hearings.
The hearings for Asif Ahmed Salim and Sultane Roome Salim are scheduled for Thursday in Toledo. Both men are U.S. citizens.
The two men and another pair of brothers with Ohio ties were charged three years ago with raising money through fraudulent credit card charges beginning in 2005.
Prosecutors say the money went to Anwar al-Awlaki, a key al-Qaida leader who was killed in a drone strike in 2011.
One of the other defendants, Ibrahim Zubair Mohammad, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to supporting terrorism.
Mohammad's brother was sentenced in November after pleading guilty to supporting terrorism and trying to arrange the killing of a federal judge overseeing his case.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Maineville police are dealing with an unusual case. A dog stolen from Louisville, Ky. is now with a new family in Ohio. The dog's original owner is now fighting to bring him back home, but he says the reunion isn't going as planned.Full Story >
Maineville police are dealing with an unusual case. A dog stolen out of Louisville, Ky. is now with a new family in Ohio. The dog's original owner is now fighting to bring him back home, but he says the reunion isn't going as planned.Full Story >
Newly-released 911 calls are shedding light on the case of a teen found dead in a van Tuesday near Seven Hills school.Full Story >
Newly-released 911 calls are shedding light on the case of a teen found dead in a van Tuesday near Seven Hills school.Full Story >
Police are looking for a man they believe stole cars and credit cards in multiple cities across the Tri-State.Full Story >
Police are looking for a man they believe stole cars and credit cards in multiple cities across the Tri-State.Full Story >
A woman says her SUV window was shot by a BB gun when she was on the way to pick up her granddaughter Wednesday morning.Full Story >
A woman says her SUV window was shot by a BB gun when she was on the way to pick up her granddaughter Wednesday morning.Full Story >
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.Full Story >
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.Full Story >