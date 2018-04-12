Miami University says Students for Life display was defaced

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Miami University officials say they are investigating after two students were captured on video vandalizing an anti-abortion display at the university's Hamilton campus.
Members of the university's chapter of the group Students for Life say that the display they put up Sunday was damaged by Monday. Hamilton News-Journal reports a video shows the students trampling several white crosses that represented "10 babies that die by abortion each day."
Students for Life leaders said they know there are differing views and beliefs at Miami, but all students should respect First Amendment rights for others on campus.
A school spokeswoman says the Office of Ethics and Conflict Resolution is investigating both students. Campus leaders say the students shown in the videos have been identified.
Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
