Suit alleges excessive force in fatal shooting by officer

CLEVELAND (AP) - The family of a 21-year-old man fatally shot by an off-duty, veteran policeman working security at a Cleveland bowling alley is suing the officer, the city and the business.

Cleveland.com reports Thomas Yatsko's parents allege in the lawsuit filed this week that the officer used excessive force and failed to provide medical attention after the January shooting.

Police say Sgt. Dean Graziolli escorted several men outside after a fight in the Corner Alley's bar area, and Yatsko returned and assaulted Graziolli, who fired and hit him.

The lawsuit alleges that altercation occurred after the officer aggressively approached Yatsko outside and swore at him.

City officials don't comment on pending litigation. The publication says the bowling alley also wouldn't comment on the lawsuit.

The local sheriff's office is investigating the shooting.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

