Pharmacy benefits manager to lay off 400 workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The nation's biggest pharmacy benefits manager says it will close its Columbus, Ohio, operation and lay off more than 400 workers.
Express Scripts said earlier this week that the layoffs will begin around June 10. Jobs affected include pharmacists, support staff and other workers.
The layoffs come after health insurer Cigna announced it was buying the company for $52 billion. Express Scripts says the closure is not connected to the sale.
The company says it will combine operations in Mason and Fairfield because buildings in both locations are half empty.
Express Scripts has another location in Dublin, Ohio.
