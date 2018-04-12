New pretrial hearing set in Ohio buried newborn murder case

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A pretrial hearing has been set days before a former high school cheerleader's scheduled trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby.
Attorneys for 19-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson want a Warren County judge to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from medical staff, citing doctor-patient privilege. A hearing is planned Thursday.
She was charged with aggravated murder, evidence-tampering, corpse abuse and other counts after her baby's remains were found last July in Carlisle, a village about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati. Her trial is scheduled to begin Monday.
The Warren County prosecutor has alleged that Richardson buried her full-term baby outside her family's home. Her defense has said the baby was stillborn and that the teen was sad and scared.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Maineville police are dealing with an unusual case. A dog stolen from Louisville, Ky. is now with a new family in Ohio. The dog's original owner is now fighting to bring him back home, but he says the reunion isn't going as planned.Full Story >
Maineville police are dealing with an unusual case. A dog stolen out of Louisville, Ky. is now with a new family in Ohio. The dog's original owner is now fighting to bring him back home, but he says the reunion isn't going as planned.Full Story >
Newly-released 911 calls are shedding light on the case of a teen found dead in a van Tuesday near Seven Hills school.Full Story >
Newly-released 911 calls are shedding light on the case of a teen found dead in a van Tuesday near Seven Hills school.Full Story >
Police are looking for a man they believe stole cars and credit cards in multiple cities across the Tri-State.Full Story >
Police are looking for a man they believe stole cars and credit cards in multiple cities across the Tri-State.Full Story >
A woman says her SUV window was shot by a BB gun when she was on the way to pick up her granddaughter Wednesday morning.Full Story >
A woman says her SUV window was shot by a BB gun when she was on the way to pick up her granddaughter Wednesday morning.Full Story >
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.Full Story >
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.Full Story >