New pretrial hearing set in Ohio buried newborn murder case

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A pretrial hearing has been set days before a former high school cheerleader's scheduled trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby.

Attorneys for 19-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson want a Warren County judge to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from medical staff, citing doctor-patient privilege. A hearing is planned Thursday.

She was charged with aggravated murder, evidence-tampering, corpse abuse and other counts after her baby's remains were found last July in Carlisle, a village about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati. Her trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

The Warren County prosecutor has alleged that Richardson buried her full-term baby outside her family's home. Her defense has said the baby was stillborn and that the teen was sad and scared.

