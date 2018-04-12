California to join Guard border mission, but with conditions

The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.Full Story >
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.Full Story >
Some prominent politicians - including Republican state Attorney General Josh Hawley and Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, whom Hawley is challenging - are calling on Greitens to immediately resign.Full Story >
Some prominent politicians - including Republican state Attorney General Josh Hawley and Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, whom Hawley is challenging - are calling on Greitens to immediately resign.Full Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themFull Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themFull Story >
With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus turns to other Republicans who could run for his southeast Wisconsin congressional seatFull Story >
With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus turns to other Republicans who could run for his southeast Wisconsin congressional seatFull Story >
Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interferenceFull Story >
Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interferenceFull Story >
If his notes are any indication, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected senators to ask whether he'd resignFull Story >
If his notes are any indication, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected senators to ask whether he'd resignFull Story >
The first of five additional accusers whom prosecutors plan to call at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial is on the witness standFull Story >
The first of five additional accusers whom prosecutors plan to call at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial is on the witness standFull Story >
Chiwetel Ejiofor explores faith and its costs in "Come Sunday" on Netflix, one of two back-to-back religious projects the actor has doneFull Story >
Chiwetel Ejiofor explores faith and its costs in "Come Sunday" on Netflix, one of two back-to-back religious projects the actor has doneFull Story >
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students tick off the cities and states in their upcoming travel schedule at a dizzying paceFull Story >
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students tick off the cities and states in their upcoming travel schedule at a dizzying paceFull Story >
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policiesFull Story >
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policiesFull Story >
President Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling as 'an attack on our country'Full Story >
President Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling as 'an attack on our country'Full Story >
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansFull Story >
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansFull Story >