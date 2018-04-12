Remains of dead baby found in suitcase - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Remains of dead baby found in suitcase

It’s not clear when the child died or when the suitcase was left near the train tracks. (Source: WABC/CNN) It’s not clear when the child died or when the suitcase was left near the train tracks. (Source: WABC/CNN)

JERSEY CITY, NJ (WABC/CNN) – Authorities have scheduled an autopsy to determine the cause of death of a infant found in a suitcase Wednesday afternoon.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says the discovery was made around 1:15 p.m. under a footbridge in Jersey City, NJ. The suitcase was found just off the Port Authority Trans-Hudson or PATH train tracks.

The child is believed to be under 1 year old.

It’s unclear who made the grisly discovery and called police. Investigators swarmed the area, gathering evidence.

"I got very sad because who would do that to a child, or if it's a newborn baby, we don't know… it's very depressing,” said Jersey City resident Karen Hernandez.

An autopsy will take place to determine the baby’s cause of death. It’s not clear when the child died or when the suitcase was left near the tracks.

