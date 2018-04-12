Disney figurines hid more than $2M worth of meth

A total of 500 pounds of meth was found in the figurines. (Source: DEA/WGCL/CNN)

Federal agents say the shipment of figurines came from Mexico. (Source: DEA/WGCL/CNN)

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (WGCL/CNN) – Authorities seized figurines of family-friendly Disney characters such as Donald Duck, Pluto and Tigger, which they say were being used to traffic more than 500 pounds of methamphetamine.

Several agencies working together, including the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security, intercepted a shipment of Disney figurines coming from Mexico.

The shipment contained both legitimate ceramic-like figurines and fake wax figurines that had drugs inside.

The phony figurines contained more than 500 pounds of meth, with a street value of around $2 million.

It’s believed the real figurines were being used as a “cover load” for the drugs.

Robert Murphy, the special agent in charge of the DEA, told WSB the shipment was destined for Atlanta and that this is one of the biggest meth busts ever in Gwinnett County, GA.

