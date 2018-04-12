NKY police chase ends with fleeing vehicle crashing into Cincinnati police cruiser

A Cincinnati police cruiser (far left) is beside the fleeing vehicle on the ramp from NB I-471 to U.S. 50. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

A police chase that initiated in northern Kentucky overnight ended with the fleeing driver crashing a vehicle into a Cincinnati police cruiser, according to Cincinnati police officials.

Newport police began chasing the motorist on southbound Interstate 471 at 12:22 a.m. Thursday, according to a Campbell County dispatch supervisor.

The chase went through multiple jurisdictions in northern Kentucky before winding up back in Newport, on northbound I-471, she said, declining to release further details including why the chase began.

The pursuit ended in downtown Cincinnati, just across the Ohio River along northbound I-471, when the fleeing motorist struck a Cincinnati police cruiser on a construction maintenance detail at 12:43 a.m., said Cincinnati Police Captain David Fink, the night chief.

A FOX19 NOW photographer observed the fleeing suspect's vehicle after the crash on the ramp from NB I-471 onto U.S. 50 as Cincinnati police and other authorities investigated.

The fleeing motorist was taken to a hospital, according to Fink.

The suspect's condition was not released, but Fink said that person will face charges of leaving the scene of an accident, obstruction of justice and receiving stolen property.

Fink said the northern Kentucky police agency that initiated the pursuit also would be filing charges.

Newport police could not be immediately reached for comment.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as information develops.