Multi-vehicle crash closes SB I-75 in NKY, Air Care responding

A multi-vehicle crash has shut down southbound Interstate 75 before the Crittendon exit until further notice Thursday morning, according to Kenton County dispatchers.
At least three Air Care helicopters have been requested to respond to the scene.
The crash was reported just before 5 a.m.
