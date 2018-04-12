Multi-vehicle crash closes SB I-75 in NKY, Air Care responding - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Multi-vehicle crash closes SB I-75 in NKY, Air Care responding

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

A multi-vehicle crash has shut down southbound Interstate 75 before the Crittendon exit until further notice Thursday morning, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

At least three Air Care helicopters have been requested to respond to the scene.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m.

