Fart-filled study reveals how to overcome embarrassment - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Fart-filled study reveals how to overcome embarrassment

When you do something embarrassing, thinking about how you would react if you saw someone else in the same situation might reduce your shame, researchers say. (Source: Ben Dalton/Flickr) When you do something embarrassing, thinking about how you would react if you saw someone else in the same situation might reduce your shame, researchers say. (Source: Ben Dalton/Flickr)

(RNN) –  According to researchers, people who experience embarrassment easily in situations such as farting in public may be able to overcome the feeling by thinking about how they would feel if they saw the same thing happen to someone else.

In a study published March 27 for the journal “Motivation and Emotion,” researchers asked nearly 200 participants to examine an ad for gas-prevention product Beano that showed a woman accidentally farting in yoga class.

Participants then answered questions intended to gauge their embarrassment. Those with high public self-consciousness, who researchers said appear to be more concerned with how they are regarded by others, were more likely to envision themselves in the embarrassing situation.

Imagining themselves in the situation increased these participants’ own embarrassment and personal distress.

But in a related study, 220 participants who viewed an ad for Beano in which a man farted in front of his crush were asked to first think about what the people who witnessed the embarrassing incident would say.

“Put yourself in their shoes … would you giggle? Would you be horrified? Would you stare?” the question read.

When participants with high public self-consciousness read this, they thought about themselves less, which reduced their personal distress related to the situation.

In addition, researchers said outside observers are “consistently kinder" than expected when viewing embarrassing situations. Often, they don’t even notice embarrassing blunders, but when they do, they are “generally forgiving."

One of the reasons for this, the study stated, is likely because observers are not personally threatened by the scenario and feel sympathetic to those that are.

Therefore, if people with high public self-consciousness can view the situation as an observer would, it could help them distance themselves from the embarrassment and realize that others will likely not judge them negatively.

Unfortunately, according to Live Science, most people have a hard time thinking this way, particularly when distressed, and it could take “diligent mental training" to fully overcome embarrassment.

But while it might be difficult to change your thinking, it’s not impossible. Maybe, eventually, you’ll even learn to embrace your farts.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Science & technology newsMore>>

  • Trump tweets about conspiracies he sees behind challenges

    Trump tweets about conspiracies he sees behind challenges

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:26:10 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:16:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
    Trump points to conspiracies in the challenges facing his administration.Full Story >
    Trump points to conspiracies in the challenges facing his administration.Full Story >

  • Zuckerberg: Regulation 'inevitable' for social media firms

    Zuckerberg: Regulation 'inevitable' for social media firms

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:24:39 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:04:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election...

    House lawmakers aggressively questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on user data, privacy settings and whether the company is biased against conservatives.

    Full Story >

    House lawmakers aggressively questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on user data, privacy settings and whether the company is biased against conservatives.

    Full Story >

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:34:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    Full Story >

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly