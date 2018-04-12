Shooting leads to SWAT call in Hamilton, 1 in custody

An overnight SWAT call ended with a suspect in custody early Thursday, Hamilton police said.

Officers responded to shots fired call at a residence in the 800 block of South Erie Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m., police said in a prepared statement.

They found a 32-year-old woman who told them she was shot at in the apartment above a car dealership.

She had non-life threatening injuries to her face, hands and legs, they said. She was taken to West Chester Hospital.

While on scene at the apartment, officers observed the possible suspect inside, police said.

They set up a perimeter and ordered the suspect to exit several times, but he refused, so the SWAT team responded.

As the SWAT team set up to make entry, the suspect surrendered and voluntarily walked out.

He was taken to the Hamilton Police Department, where the case remains under investigation.

FOX 19 NOW will update this story as soon as police release more details.

