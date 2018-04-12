Man admits to killing grandfather, 6-year-old cousin

Isaiah Hill and his 68-year-old adoptive father Johnny Jefferson were both shot and killed around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GREENE COUNTY, NC (WITN/CNN) - Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly killing his 6-year-old cousin and 68-year-old grandfather.

Myles Duggins, 20, has been charged in the double murder.

Deputies said Duggins got into an argument with his grandfather right before pulling the trigger and killing both his grandfather and cousin.

Duggins confessed to both murders. He is being held without bond.

"It's bad enough seeing an adult, but when a child gets fatally hurt, it gets to all of us," Greene Co. Sheriff Lemmie Smith said.

Neighbors said they hardly ever even hear sirens coming down the road.

"When you usually hear it you think it's a fire or a car wreck. You don't hear nothing about no shooting, not in this neighborhood," Wesley Hilliard said.

A community is grieving together.

"You can't get it out of your mind, especially when it happened in your neighborhood," Hilliard said.

Inside an elementary school, teachers are now educating their students about grief after they lost one of their own, Isaiah.

"He was so sweet and so smart, and he always wanted to tell you about a movie he just saw and the new words he was learning because he is at that age where he is a sponge," his sister, Tonya Jefferson, said. "I think I find comfort in knowing they're together."

The students in Isaiah's class wrote letters to their friend showing their love and wishing their friend well now that he is in heaven.

