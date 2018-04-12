Threat of closure spurs surge in sales for Necco Wafers

REVERE, Mass. (AP) - The maker of the colorful Necco Wafers has experienced a surge in sales since announcing it might close unless it finds a buyer, and a Florida woman offered to exchange her 15-year-old car for one company's wafer inventory.
Necco stands for New England Confectionery Company. It announced in March that 395 workers could be laid off if no buyer is found. That triggered a buying spree by wafer lovers.
The Boston Globe reports 23-year-old Katie Samuels, of Florida, reached out to candy wholesaler Candystore.com to offer her 2003 Honda Accord for their wafer inventory. Samuels has childhood memories of playing church and pretending the candies were communion.
Candystore.com did not accept the offer in what it's calling "The Great Necco Wafer Panic," but Samuels managed to buy four dozen rolls of the wafers.
Necco has produced the candies since 1847.
___
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Eastbound Interstate 74 is blocked due to a crash just before the I-75 merge.Full Story >
Eastbound Interstate 74 is blocked due to a crash just before the I-75 merge.Full Story >
We are in for a dry and warm day, but a wind advisory will be in effect for parts of the Tri-State with gusts possible up to 50 mph.Full Story >
We are in for a dry and warm day, but a wind advisory will be in effect for parts of the Tri-State with gusts possible up to 50 mph.Full Story >
A multi-vehicle crash has shut down southbound Interstate 75 before the Crittenden exit.Full Story >
A multi-vehicle crash has shut down southbound Interstate 75 before the Crittenden exit.Full Story >
An overnight SWAT call ended with a suspect in custody early Thursday, Hamilton police said.Full Story >
An overnight SWAT call ended with a suspect in custody early Thursday, Hamilton police said.Full Story >
A police chase that initiated in Northern Kentucky overnight ended with the fleeing driver crashing a vehicle into a Cincinnati police cruiser, according to Cincinnati police officials.Full Story >
A police chase that initiated in Northern Kentucky overnight ended with the fleeing driver crashing a vehicle into a Cincinnati police cruiser, according to Cincinnati police officials.Full Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themFull Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themFull Story >
With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus turns to other Republicans who could run for his southeast Wisconsin congressional seatFull Story >
With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus turns to other Republicans who could run for his southeast Wisconsin congressional seatFull Story >
Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interferenceFull Story >
Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interferenceFull Story >
If his notes are any indication, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected senators to ask whether he'd resignFull Story >
If his notes are any indication, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected senators to ask whether he'd resignFull Story >
The first of five additional accusers whom prosecutors plan to call at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial is on the witness standFull Story >
The first of five additional accusers whom prosecutors plan to call at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial is on the witness standFull Story >
Chiwetel Ejiofor explores faith and its costs in "Come Sunday" on Netflix, one of two back-to-back religious projects the actor has doneFull Story >
Chiwetel Ejiofor explores faith and its costs in "Come Sunday" on Netflix, one of two back-to-back religious projects the actor has doneFull Story >
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students tick off the cities and states in their upcoming travel schedule at a dizzying paceFull Story >
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students tick off the cities and states in their upcoming travel schedule at a dizzying paceFull Story >
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policiesFull Story >
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policiesFull Story >
President Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling as 'an attack on our country'Full Story >
President Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling as 'an attack on our country'Full Story >
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansFull Story >
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansFull Story >