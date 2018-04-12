Crash closes EB I-74 before I-75 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Crash closes EB I-74 before I-75

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Photo: www.ohgo.com Photo: www.ohgo.com
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Eastbound Interstate 74 is shut down due to a crash just before the I-75 merge.

Traffic is at a standstill and backing up in the area.

The crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday when a vehicle flipped over near the Colerain Avenue exit, according to Cincinnati police.

A woman inside suffered minor injuries, initial emergency communication reports state.

The left two lanes of the westbound side of the highway also are blocked while Cincinnati fire trucks respond.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

    Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:55:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:26 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:26:13 GMT
    President Donald Trump says an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all!".Full Story >
    President Donald Trump says an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all!".Full Story >

  • $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:24:17 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:26 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:26:10 GMT
    Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

    Full Story >

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

    Full Story >

  • Anchorage voters first in the nation to reject bathroom bill

    Anchorage voters first in the nation to reject bathroom bill

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-04-12 06:14:34 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:26 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:26:04 GMT
    Residents of Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, became the first voters in the nation to reject a so-called bathroom bill at the ballot.Full Story >
    Residents of Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, became the first voters in the nation to reject a so-called bathroom bill at the ballot.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly