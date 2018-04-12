Crash closes EB I-74 before I-75

Eastbound Interstate 74 is shut down due to a crash just before the I-75 merge.

Traffic is at a standstill and backing up in the area.

The crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday when a vehicle flipped over near the Colerain Avenue exit, according to Cincinnati police.

A woman inside suffered minor injuries, initial emergency communication reports state.

The left two lanes of the westbound side of the highway also are blocked while Cincinnati fire trucks respond.

74 to 75 S is shut down bc of accident. Westbound 74 lanes also impacted bc of@fire truck. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/1S2WZRZ2Gi — Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) April 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.