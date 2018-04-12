2nd investigation launched into van death of teen who called 911 twice

Emergency crews responded to Seven Hills School in Madisonville after a teen's body was found in a van Tuesday night. (FOX19 NOW/file)

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is now investigating how a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a minivan at a school parking lot despite calling 911 at least twice to beg for help and giving details of his location and a description of the vehicle.

Sheriff's officials launched their probe Thursday morning, said sheriff's spokesman Jim Knapp.

It comes one day after Cincinnati police announced they were conducting a full procedural and technical review of all calls received by their Emergency Communications Section from the teen and associated 911 calls from others and dispatch recordings related to the incident.

The Hamilton County coroner has ruled Kyle Plush's death an accidental asphyxia due to chest compression.

The sophomore called 911 at least twice begging for help Tuesday afternoon while trapped inside the van, according to audio recordings released Wednesday:

"I’m going to die here,” Plush tells a dispatcher after repeatedly asking for help.

The dispatcher asked several times, “Where are you?” and “What is the address?”

“I probably don't have much time left. Tell my mom I love her if I die,” he said.

The teen was not found in the vehicle, however, until six hours later. Shortly before 9 p.m., a family member discovered his body inside his van parked next to the school's Red Bank Road campus.

Cincinnati police and a Hamilton County deputy sheriff responded to the scene but could not locate the distressed caller, according to a dispatch report.

The dispatcher called Plush’s cellphone back, but it went to voice mail.

It’s not clear when Plush called 911 for the second time, but he did.

“This is not a joke," he said, according to the recording. "I'm trapped inside my gold Honda Odyssey van in the (inaudible) parking lot of the Seven Hills."

Plush can be heard asking “Hey Siri” several times.

Mother's call to 911 sheds new light on teen's death near Seven Hills school

The victim's initial 911 call was made at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday, recordings released show.

The first unit to respond was on scene by 3:26 p.m. and the call was listed as closed by 3:37 p.m.

According to police records, 11 minutes and 38 seconds passed between police arriving on the scene and the call closing.

"I put in there (the victim) could possibly be in the thrift store parking lot across the street," a dispatcher said on one of the phone calls released Wednesday.

"I was in there, I just looked in a van over there, I didn't see anybody in it," a deputy responded.

Knapp said the deputy already was at the school working a paid detail when the request came to check for someone trapped in a van.

