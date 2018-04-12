VIDEO: Trump judicial nominee sidesteps question on Brown v. BOE - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

VIDEO: Trump judicial nominee sidesteps question on Brown v. Board

Wendy Vitter said she would be bound by Supreme Court decisions, including Brown v. Board of Education, but did not want to go down "a slippery slope" on whether she agreed. (Source: CSPAN/CNN) Wendy Vitter said she would be bound by Supreme Court decisions, including Brown v. Board of Education, but did not want to go down "a slippery slope" on whether she agreed. (Source: CSPAN/CNN)

WASHINGTON, DC (RNN) - A nominee for a federal judge seat refused to answer whether she agreed with the decision in the landmark Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education.

Senators asked questions of Wendy Vitter, selected by President Donald Trump for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, during her confirmation hearing Wednesday.

Vitter said she would be bound by Supreme Court decisions, including the civil rights case, but did not want to go down "a slippery slope."

"I think I can get into a difficult, difficult area when I start commenting on Supreme Court decisions, which are correctly decided and which I may disagree with," she said.

Brown v. Board, decided in 1954, stated it was unconstitutional for states to have "separate but equal" schools for children of different races.

Vitter is the wife of former Sen. David Vitter and general counsel of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans. She has been an outspoken anti-abortion activist; at a 2013 rally she accused Planned Parenthood of killing 150,000 women per year.

At the Wednesday hearing, she didn't answer questions on that or other misleading statements she had made on abortion. She told senators that she would set her personal feelings aside for rulings on all issues if she was confirmed.

Between 2014 and 2016, the Republican-led Senate confirmed 22 of President Barack Obama's judicial nominees, the fewest in a two-year span in 64 years. That left more than 100 vacancies, including a Supreme Court seat now filled by Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Trump, with the help of the narrow Republican Senate majority, appointed 23 judges in 2017, sixth-most among presidents in their first year, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Report: Missouri Gov. Greitens slapped, grabbed woman

    Report: Missouri Gov. Greitens slapped, grabbed woman

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:46:12 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-04-12 16:00:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where he discussed having an extramarital affa...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where he discussed having an extramarital affa...

    Some prominent politicians - including Republican state Attorney General Josh Hawley and Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, whom Hawley is challenging - are calling on Greitens to immediately resign.

    Full Story >

    Some prominent politicians - including Republican state Attorney General Josh Hawley and Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, whom Hawley is challenging - are calling on Greitens to immediately resign.

    Full Story >

  • $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:24:17 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:59:07 GMT
    Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

    Full Story >

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

    Full Story >

  • Trump tweets about conspiracies he sees behind challenges

    Trump tweets about conspiracies he sees behind challenges

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:26:10 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:59:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
    Trump points to conspiracies in the challenges facing his administration.Full Story >
    Trump points to conspiracies in the challenges facing his administration.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly