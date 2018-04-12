VIDEO: Trump judicial nominee sidesteps question on Brown v. Board

Wendy Vitter said she would be bound by Supreme Court decisions, including Brown v. Board of Education, but did not want to go down "a slippery slope" on whether she agreed. (Source: CSPAN/CNN)

WASHINGTON, DC (RNN) - A nominee for a federal judge seat refused to answer whether she agreed with the decision in the landmark Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education.

Senators asked questions of Wendy Vitter, selected by President Donald Trump for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, during her confirmation hearing Wednesday.

Vitter said she would be bound by Supreme Court decisions, including the civil rights case, but did not want to go down "a slippery slope."

"I think I can get into a difficult, difficult area when I start commenting on Supreme Court decisions, which are correctly decided and which I may disagree with," she said.

Brown v. Board, decided in 1954, stated it was unconstitutional for states to have "separate but equal" schools for children of different races.

Vitter is the wife of former Sen. David Vitter and general counsel of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans. She has been an outspoken anti-abortion activist; at a 2013 rally she accused Planned Parenthood of killing 150,000 women per year.

At the Wednesday hearing, she didn't answer questions on that or other misleading statements she had made on abortion. She told senators that she would set her personal feelings aside for rulings on all issues if she was confirmed.

Between 2014 and 2016, the Republican-led Senate confirmed 22 of President Barack Obama's judicial nominees, the fewest in a two-year span in 64 years. That left more than 100 vacancies, including a Supreme Court seat now filled by Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Trump, with the help of the narrow Republican Senate majority, appointed 23 judges in 2017, sixth-most among presidents in their first year, the Los Angeles Times reported.

