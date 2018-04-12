Officials investigate emergency response to dying teen

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio county prosecutor has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenage boy who became trapped by a minivan bench seat.
WCPO-TV reports Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Thursday his office is seeking experts to help investigate 16-year-old Kyle Plush's death Tuesday in the parking lot of Seven Hills School in Cincinnati.
Deters says the teen died of positional asphyxia.
The teen called 911 at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday saying he was in "desperate need of help" and later asked a dispatcher to "tell my mom I love her if I die."
Authorities say officers searched but didn't find the minivan. A relative found the teen and the minivan nearly six hours later.
Cincinnati police and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office also are investigating.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
