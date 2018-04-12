US publishers worry about pricier newsprint with new tariffs

By IVAN MORENO
Associated Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Recently imposed tariffs on Canadian newsprint are causing anxiety among U.S. publishers who say they'll be forced to shut down or make further cuts in an industry already depleted by years of declining revenue.
The tariffs are a response to complaint to the U.S. Department of Commerce from a hedge-fund owned paper producer in Washington state. That company is arguing that its Canadian competitors are taking advantage of government subsidies to sell their product at unfairly low prices.
The tariffs imposed in January and increased in March are not permanent yet. But newspaper publishers say if the International Trade Commission decides to keep the tariffs it'll be a devastating blow for newspapers already struggling to stay afloat.
The ITC is expected to make a decision in August or September.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.Full Story >
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is now investigating how a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a minivan at a school parking lot despite calling 911 at least twice to beg for help and giving details of his location and a description of the vehicle.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is now investigating how a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a minivan at a school parking lot despite calling 911 at least twice to beg for help and giving details of his location and a description of the vehicle.Full Story >
We are in for a dry and warm day, but a wind advisory will be in effect for parts of the Tri-State with gusts possible up to 50 mph.Full Story >
We are in for a dry and warm day, but a wind advisory will be in effect for parts of the Tri-State with gusts possible up to 50 mph.Full Story >
Maineville police are dealing with an unusual case. A dog stolen from Louisville, Ky. is now with a new family in Ohio. The dog's original owner is now fighting to bring him back home, but he says the reunion isn't going as planned.Full Story >
Maineville police are dealing with an unusual case. A dog stolen out of Louisville, Ky. is now with a new family in Ohio. The dog's original owner is now fighting to bring him back home, but he says the reunion isn't going as planned.Full Story >
Eastbound Interstate 74 is blocked due to a crash just before the I-75 merge.Full Story >
Eastbound Interstate 74 is blocked due to a crash just before the I-75 merge.Full Story >