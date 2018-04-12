'Westbrook is out of his cotton-picking mind': NBA announcer's call has racist tone

Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2002 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.Full Story >
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is now investigating how a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a minivan at a school parking lot despite calling 911 at least twice to beg for help and giving details of his location and a description of the vehicle.Full Story >
We are in for a dry and warm day, but a wind advisory will be in effect for parts of the Tri-State with gusts possible up to 50 mph.Full Story >
Maineville police are dealing with an unusual case. A dog stolen from Louisville, Ky. is now with a new family in Ohio. The dog's original owner is now fighting to bring him back home, but he says the reunion isn't going as planned.Full Story >
