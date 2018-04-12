'Westbrook is out of his cotton-picking mind': NBA announcer's call has racist tone

It's unclear if the NBA will seek any action against the Oklahoma City Thunder sportscaster. (Source: AP Photos)

(RNN) - A sportscaster's comments during an Oklahoma City Thunder game Wednesday is a reminder that many common words and phrases have troublesome or even racist origins.

Announcer Brian Davis followed an exciting play by OKC guard Russell Westbrook by saying he was playing "out of his cotton-picking mind." Davis is white, and Westbrook is black.

The origin of the phrase is up for debate, but with the history of slavery in America the comment has been construed by people as racist. Thunder Vice President of Broadcasting Dan Mahoney told The Norman Transcript Davis' comments were "offensive and inappropriate."

Did he just say “Westbrook is out of his cotton-picking mind”?..... pic.twitter.com/fvPZ5cTkjx — Mark Robinson (@MarkyRobs) April 12, 2018

Davis has not made a public statement, but others coming to defense on social media argue he made the call in the heat of the moment, while not thinking about the negative connotation.

"Cotton-picking" is not the only popular phrase used through the years with offensive origins.

"Uppity" - White Southerners used this term to belittle African Americans who did not “know their place,” according the Atlantic.

"Bugger" - a euphemism for gay men and comes from a religious sect during the Middle Ages which practiced sodomy. This is also a curse word in Britain.

“Gyp” - The word means an act of cheating or swindling and is derivative of the word gypsy.

“No can do” - This phrase was used to mock the accents of Native Americans and Chinese immigrants during the early years of the country.

"The itis" - This alludes to the stereotype that African Americans are lazy.

"Eskimo" - This is a loose Danish translation which means eaters of raw meat.

