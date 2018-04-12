Howling with delight: Dachshund Museum opens in Germany

The dachshund was the mascot of the 1972 Olympics in Munich. (Source: International Olympic Committee)

(RNN) – You may think they’re barking up the wrong tree, but a pair of former florists in Germany have opened a museum dedicated to their favorite type of dog.

The Dackelmuseum – or Dachshund Museum – opened this month in the Bavarian city of Passau, about 100 miles northeast of Munich.

"The world needs a sausage dog museum,” co-founder Seppi Küblbeck told the BBC. “No other dog in the world enjoys the same kind of recognition or popularity as the symbol of Bavaria, the sausage dog.”

At more than 4,500 items, the museum claims the world's biggest collection of dachshund-themed objects. It was compiled over 25 years by Küblbeck and Oliver Storz.

Among the items in the collection are figurines, plush toys, statues and pictures of famous dachshund owners like scientist Albert Einstein and actor Leonard Nimoy.

The name dachshund means badger dog. The breed dates to the 1400s.

They “were bred to hunt badgers and other tunneling animals, rabbits, and foxes,” according to Dogtime. “Packs of Dachshunds were even used to trail wild boar.”

The dachshund is so embedded in the German culture that it was the mascot of the 1972 Munich Olympics.

