Teen killed in minivan was trapped under third-row seat, official says

Investigators are piecing together how a teenage boy died in this 2002 Honda Odyssey minivan outside Seven Hills School in Madisonville Tuesday. (FOX19 NOW/file)

Plush's gold minivan was towed from the scene late Tuesday (FOX19 NOW)

16-year-old Kyle Plush became trapped while reaching for his tennis equipment from the third row of his minivan, an official law enforcement source said Thursday.

Several hours later, a family member found the Seven Hills student dead in the school parking lot.

Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of the 2002 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down, according to the source.

The Hamilton County coroner has ruled Kyle Plush's death an accidental asphyxia due to chest compression. No evidence of foul play was found.

Cincinnati Police have called a 3 p.m. press conference about the accident. FOX19 NOW will stream the event live on our news app

The sophomore called 911 at least twice begging for help Tuesday afternoon while trapped inside the van outside Seven Hills School off Red Bank Road.

"I’m going to die here,” Plush tells a dispatcher after repeatedly asking for help.

The dispatcher asked several times, “Where are you?” and “What is the address?”

“I probably don't have much time left. Tell my mom I love her if I die,” he said.

Cincinnati District 2 police and a Hamilton County deputy sheriff responded to the area but could not locate the distressed caller, according to police and the sheriff's office.

The deputy suggested the call might be a prank but kept searching, to no avail.

The dispatcher called Plush’s cellphone back, but it went to voice mail.

It’s not clear when Plush called 911 for the second time, but he did.

“This is not a joke," he said, according to the recording. "I'm trapped inside my gold Honda Odyssey van in the (inaudible) parking lot of the Seven Hills."

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Cincinnati Police have launched separate investigations into the incident.

